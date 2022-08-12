Manchester United are set to table a new contract offer for Adrien Rabiot as they push to sign the Juventus midfielder this summer.

Rabiot has emerged as a top target for Manchester United and the club have a verbal agreement worth €17m in place with Juventus.

The Premier League giants are now trying to agree on personal terms with the player’s mother leading the negotiations from his side.

Rabiot is keen to make sure that he will not earn less than the €7m per year contract he is on at Juventus but Manchester United’s initial offer was less than the demanded figure.

But according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, Manchester United will place a new offer in front of his camp today during talks over personal terms.

The Red Devils are trying to reach the figure demanded by the midfielder through bonuses distributed over the length of his contract.

Manchester United are seemingly trying to keep the basic wage as low as possible in their efforts to sign him.

They also have to agree on agent fees with his mother with suggestions that she is demanding a big figure.

However, Manchester United remain confident of working out an agreement with the player’s entourage for a transfer.