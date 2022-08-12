Newcastle United starlet Lucas De Bolle has been the subject of loan offers from EFL clubs, according to Chronicle Live.

De Bolle stepped up to the Under-23s at Newcastle last season and even made a few matchday squads for the first team.

The 19 year-old midfielder made 17 appearances in the Premier League 2 last season and impressed for the Under-23s, scoring one goal and providing three assists.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has praised De Bolle and his displays have not gone unnoticed even outside the club.

The Magpies have got offers from a number of clubs in the lower leagues to take the midfielder on loan this summer.

De Bolle also has interest from Scottish sides but so far Newcastle have turned down all approaches for the midfielder.

Newcastle are still contemplating the best course of action to take with the academy star and he could still leave on loan this summer.

De Bolle made his first appearance for the senior team late last month in the friendly against Athletic Bilbao.