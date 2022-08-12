Nottingham Forest are expected to complete the signing of former Crystal Palace star Cheikhou Kouyate, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Kouyate is currently a free agent, having left Crystal Palace this summer after the Eagles tried to keep him but were unable to agree terms.

Nottingham Forest are interested in taking on the experienced Senegal star this summer and have been in discussions with his agents.

The former West Ham United star can play both as a midfielder and at centre-back and Nottingham Forest are eager to add him to their team.

Now, it appears Forest will get their wish with Kouyate now rated as likely to sign on with the Tricky Trees.

The transfer wheel keeps spinning at Nottingham Forest as the Tricky Trees have signed players this summer at breakneck speed, with Kouyate now set to join them.

Forest are also closing in on Emmanuel Dennis and Remo Freuler, while they also have other targets they are pursuing.

The current season is Nottingham Forest’s first in the top flight in more than two decades and with Kouyate, the Tricky Trees will be adding a player who has a wealth of experience in the top flight, with more than 250 appearances.