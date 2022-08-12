Sporting Lisbon midfielder Matheus Nunes chose not to agree to a move to West Ham United because he wants to join one of the biggest clubs in the Premier League.

David Moyes set his sights on capturing the Sporting Lisbon midfielder and West Ham backed their manager by putting in a bid.

The choice ultimately came down to Nunes and Moyes revealed that the Portugal international knocked back the chance to move to the London Stadium.

And, according to Brazilian outlet UOL, Nunes has been clear to those around him about what he wants to do.

The Sporting Lisbon midfielder has stressed that he will move to the Premier League, but it will only be to join one of the league’s top clubs.

Nunes is clear that he does not view West Ham as a club with the status to fit within that bracket.

The midfielder is set for a pay increase if he stays at Sporting Lisbon this summer and will see his salary doubled.

Sporting Lisbon are to make Nunes one of the highest paid players at the club and he will hit the club’s salary cap, which is set at €1m per season.