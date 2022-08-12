Napoli are progressing on a swoop to land out-of-favour Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, according to Sky Sports News.

Ndombele is surplus to requirements at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and his representatives have been working hard to find him a new club.

Serie A side Napoli are keen on capturing Ndombele and have been working on a deal to take him to Italy.

They are now making solid progress on the swoop, but there remains work to be done before they can confirm the arrival of Ndombele.

The 25-year-old midfielder spent the second half of last season on loan at Lyon in France.

He has struggled to convince a succession of Tottenham managers since making the move to the north London side on a club-record deal.

Napoli finished third in Serie A last season and Ndombele would be playing Champions League football if he makes the switch.

The Azzurri are due to kick off their new Serie A campaign on Monday when they head to lock horns with Hellas Verona.