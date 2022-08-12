Sheffield Wednesday were not interested in signing Everton loanee and Bristol Rovers new boy Lewis Gibson in the ongoing transfer window, according to Yorkshire Live.

Gibson has signed a season-long loan deal with Joey Barton’s League One side Bristol Rovers in the ongoing transfer window.

The 22-year-old centre-back spent last season at Sheffield Wednesday on loan from Everton and will now be looking to kick on with his career at the Gas.

Last season, the defender made six appearances for Sheffield Wednesday, starting three of them.

It was suggested in some quarters that Darren Moore’s side could be interested in signing back Gibson in the ongoing transfer window, following the injury of Akin Famewo.

However, it has been claimed that Sheffield Wednesday were not interested in signing Everton’s 22-year-old centre-back this summer.

Due to injuries to many members of the first-team, Moore wants to bring in additional players before the transfer window closes.

Sheffield Wednesday will face Ben Garner’s Charlton Athletic on Saturday, before travelling to Peterborough to face the Posh on Tuesday.