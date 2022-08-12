Three Championship clubs have made provisional offers to sign Manchester United youngster Hannibal Mejbri on loan before the end of the window, according to the Manchester Evening News.

The 19-year-old midfielder was impressive during pre-season but was not part of the matchday squad on the opening weekend of the season.

Manchester United have been pondering over whether to loan out the midfielder this summer in order to aid his development.

A decision has been made to find a loan move for him and there is considerable interest in the Tunisia midfielder.

It has been claimed that three Championship clubs have made an approach to sign Mejbri on loan for the season.

He is seen as a major young talent at Old Trafford and Manchester United are keen to find the right loan move for him.

It has been claimed that one of three clubs are leading the race to sign the former Monaco youngster on loan.

Erik ten Hag has approved the loan move as he wants Mejbri wants him to play regular first-team football this season.

Manchester United forked out an unprecedented €10m fee to snare him away from Monaco in 2019.