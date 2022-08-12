Frank Lampard has insisted that new signing Conor Coady is going to add more leadership qualities to his Everton dressing room this season.

The England defender joined Everton on a season-long loan from Wolves this summer with Lampard wanting more defensive reinforcements for his squad.

Coady is one of six new players Everton have signed to improve the squad that just about survived in the Premier League last season.

Lampard is happy with the arrival of the centre-back and indicated that he is going to add more leadership to the Everton dressing room.

The Everton boss admitted that he is relying on certain players to drive home the standards behind the scenes and Coady is the kind of leader he needed.

He stressed that it took him very little time to understand that he needed the defender after they started speaking ahead of the move.

Lampard said in a press conference: “It’s a big thing leadership in any dressing room.

“Relying on players to drive home the message.

“James [Tarkowski] has shown his personality.

“It took me five minutes to speak to Conor [Coady] to see the type of person he is and I knew it before the call if I’m honest.”

Coady will hope to play more at Everton as he looks to be in the England squad for the World Cup this winter.