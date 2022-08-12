Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton considers new signing Lewis Gibson, who has joined on loan from Everton, to be an excellent addition to his squad.

The 22-year-old defender spent the 2021/22 season on loan at Sheffield Wednesday in what proved to be an injury-curtailed campaign.

Gibson and Barton have worked together before, with the centre-back having spent the second half of the 2019/20 season on loan at Fleetwood Town, when Barton was in charge of the Cod Army.

That spell saw Barton and his coaching staff conclude that Gibson is a top young player, and now the Bristol Rovers boss has swooped for him.

Barton reaffirmed that Gibson is an excellent footballer and a solid addition to the Gas, in addition to hoping that his quality and experience will benefit the group.

“Lewis is a top young player who we all know well from his loan spell with us at Fleetwood”, Barton said to Bristol Rovers’ official website.

“He’s an excellent footballer and a really strong addition to our squad.

“We look forward to having his quality, experience and character add to our group.”

The central defender signed a contract extension with the Toffees until the summer of 2023 before joining Barton’s side.

Gibson made only six appearances for the Owls in all competitions last season, registering a solitary assist in less than 300 minutes of competitive action.