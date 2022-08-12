Tottenham Hotspur target Memphis Depay is expected to join Juventus from Barcelona this summer, according to The Athletic.

Barcelona are prepared to offload Depay during the ongoing transfer window as they bid to balance the books at the Camp Nou following a spate of arrivals.

Juventus are interested in signing Depay, but Tottenham are also in the mix and are claimed to be keen to take him to north London.

West Ham have been credited with interest, but Depay only wants to join a club that can offer Champions League football.

It appears that Tottenham will also miss out on the Netherlands international as Depay is expected to join Juventus.

It is claimed that the attacker will put pen to paper to a two-year contract in Turin.

Depay scored 13 goals in 36 outings across all competitions for Barcelona over the course of last season.

The 28-year-old has entered the final year of his contract at Barcelona, having arrived on a two-year deal last summer from Lyon.