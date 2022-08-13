Fixture: Aston Villa vs Everton

Competition: Premier League

Time: 12:30 UK time

Everton manager Frank Lampard has named his starting eleven and substitutes for his side’s Premier League clash against Aston Villa at Villa Park this afternoon.

The Merseyside club lost their first league game at home against Chelsea last weekend, but Lampard will hope to see his side get their first points in the Midlands.

Everton new boy Conor Coady will partner with fellow new signing James Tarkowski and Mason Holgate at the heart of Everton’s defence at Villa Park.

Nathan Patterson and Vitaliy Mykolenko will play as the wing-backs in the system for Everton today against the Villans.

Abdoulaye Doucoure and Alex Iwobi will play in the middle of the park, with Anthony Gordon again leading the line for the Toffees today.

Demarai Gray and Dwight McNeil will look to add width and creativity to Lampard’s side in the Midlands.

New boy Amadou Onana has found a place on the bench, alongside attacking options such as Dele Alli and Salomon Rondon.

Everton Team vs Aston Villa

Pickford; Holgate, Coady, Tarkowski; Patterson, Doucoure, Iwobi, Mykolenko; Gray, Gordon, McNeil

Substitutes: Begovic, Coleman, Keane, Vinagre, Mills, Davies, Onana, Alli, Rondon