Fixture: Rangers vs St Johnstone

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Rangers have named their starting line-up and substitutes to go up against St Johnstone at Ibrox in the Scottish Premiership this afternoon.

The Gers have clocked two wins from their opening two league games, seeing off Livingston and Kilmarnock.

They are also boosted by progress in the Champions League, with a comprehensive and impressive 3-0 win over Belgians Union SG earlier this week.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst will want his men to keep the feel-good factor going by seeing off a St Johnstone side they have beaten in the last three meetings between the two teams.

Jon McLaughlin is in goal for Rangers this afternoon, while at the back Van Bronckhorst picks James Tavernier, Connor Goldson, Ben Davies and Borna Barisic.

Further up the pitch Rangers have Malik Tillman, Ryan Jack and John Lundstram, while Scott Wright and Rabbi Matondo support Antonio Colak.

Van Bronckhorst has options on the bench if he wants to make changes during the 90 minutes, including Alfredo Morelos and Tom Lawrence.

Rangers Team vs St Johnstone

McLaughlin, Tavernier, Goldson, Davies, Barisic, Jack, Lundstram, Tillman, Wright, Matondo, Colak

Substitutes: McGregor, Yilmaz, Davis, Lawrence, Kamara, King, Arfield, Sakala, Morelos