Queen’s Park boss Owen Coyle believes Crystal Palace loanee Malachi Boateng has a hunger inside him to do well after he joined the Scottish Championship side on a season-long loan.

The defensive midfielder signed his first professional contract with Crystal Palace in 2019 and in the 2020/21 season helped the Eagles Under-23 side gain promotion to the Premier League 2 Division One.

The 20-year-old’s performance with Crystal Palace’s development side earned him a place in Patrick Vieira’s pre-season squad this season.

Boateng signed a season-long loan deal with the Scottish Premiership side in the ongoing transfer window, and the Queen’s Park boss expressed his delight at being able to sign the Crystal Palace youngster.

Coyle is of the opinion that the 20-year-old is technically skilled and possesses a hunger within to do well.

“Mal is highly regarded at Crystal Palace and we look forward to him showing his quality at Queen’s Park”, Coyle told Queen’s Park’s official site.

“He is young, technically skilled and hungry to do well.”

Boateng will be looking forward to developing his skills under Coyle this season and will be vying for a regular spot in the team.