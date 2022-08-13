Huddersfield Town’s head of football operations Leigh Bromby is of the view that Terriers’ supporters will enjoy watching Aston Villa loanee Kaine Kesler-Hayden play, while also stressing the club’s track record with loan talents.

The 20-year-old made a total of 35 appearances last term, while playing on loan for League One team MK Dons in January after spending the first half of last season with League Two club Swindon Town.

His performances last season earned him a place in Aston Villa’s pre-season squad, where he made two appearances, against Brisbane Roar and Manchester United.

Kesler-Hayden has signed a season-long deal with Huddersfield this summer and Bromby revealed that the club had been closely following the player’s progression for quite some time.

Bromby stressed that Kesler-Hayden possesses all the qualities the Terriers were looking for in the transfer market and is confident that Huddersfield fans will enjoy watching the player play at The John Smith’s Stadium.

“Kaine is a player we’ve been watching for some time, and when the opportunity came to add him to our group for the season ahead we didn’t hesitate”, Bromby told Huddersfield Town official site.

“Having played so well at both Swindon Town and MK Dons last season we weren’t alone in admiring his ability, but having spoken with both Kaine and Aston Villa, it was clear that Huddersfield Town was the best place for him to continue his development.”

He also pointed to several players from Premier League sides who have spent time at Huddersfield to stress that the Villa man is in good hands.

“Young players and their clubs can see how our programme and environment has positively impacted the careers of players like Trevoh Chalobah, Emile Smith Rowe and Levi Colwill, so to be seen as a trusted destination for top tier Premier League talent to grow and improve is something we should be proud of.

“He has the right profile for what we want from a loan signing and is prepared to come in and contribute from day one, which is key.

“With his pace, desire to attack and high defensive work rate, he’s a player that I’m sure Town fans are really going to enjoy getting to watch.”

Kesler-Hayden, who captained Aston Villa’s Under-18 side to FA Youth Cup victory in 2021, will be vying to establish himself in Danny Schofield’s squad as a regular.