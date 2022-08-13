Oldham Athletic chairman Frank Rothwell has had a chuckle about Manchester United crumbling away at Brentford in the Premier League.

Latics slipped out of the EFL last season, but with Rothwell now having taken control of the club the feel-good factor is firmly back at Boundary Park.

Oldham used to battle Manchester United in the Premier League in the 1990s and were involved in FA Cup semi-final clashes against the Red Devils in 1990 and 1994; the two clubs’ close proximity has also fuelled the rivalry.

Frank Rothwell has an infectious personality 😊 The new @OfficialOAFC owner discusses his vision for the side as they embark on a new beginning in @TheVanaramaNL. A little dig at Man Utd, too! 😂 pic.twitter.com/O0Pa36Hk33 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) August 13, 2022

As Latics were taking on Dorking Wanderers in the National League, Manchester United were crumbling away at Brentford in the Premier League.

And Rothwell was keen to laugh at the plight of Latics’ rivals, who found themselves 4-0 down at half time.

Speaking at half time of Oldham’s game on BT Sport, Rothwell said towards the end of the interview: “Do you know what’s happening to United?”

He then let out a big belly laugh, adding: “Hahahahaha.”

Oldham will be looking to instantly bounce back into the EFL this season and, under Rothwell’s guidance, progress back up the football pyramid.

Manchester United meanwhile continue to toil, despite having brought in a new manager in Erik ten Hag.