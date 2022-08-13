Fixture: Brighton & Hove Albion vs Newcastle United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Eddie Howe has selected his side and substitutes to go up against Graham Potter’s Brighton outfit on the south coast this afternoon.

The Magpies got their Premier League push off to a winning start by seeing off Nottingham Forest at St James’ Park last weekend and Howe will want to build the momentum further today.

However, they play a highly rated Brighton side who beat Manchester United at Old Trafford last weekend.

The two teams played out a 1-1 draw in the same fixture last season, while Newcastle had the upper hand at St James’ Park with a 2-1 win.

Nick Pope slots into goal for Newcastle this afternoon, while defence sees Howe pick Kieran Tripper, Fabian Schar, Sven Botman and Dan Burn.

In midfield, Newcastle have Bruno Guimaraes, Joe Willock and Joelinton, while up top Miguel Almiron and Allan Saint-Maximin support Callum Wilson.

If Howe wants to make changes he can look to his bench, where options include Elliot Anderson and Chris Wood.

Newcastle United Team vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Guimaraes, Willock, Joelinton, Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Wilson

Substitutes: Dubravka, Dummett, Lascelles, Ritchie, Manquillo, Wood, Murphy, Anderson, Longstaff