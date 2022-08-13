Erik ten Hag has already spoken to PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo, who is also a target for Nottingham Forest, about the prospect of taking him to Manchester United this summer.

Gakpo has emerged as a major target for Manchester United in the final weeks of the transfer window as the club scramble around to add to their forward line.

Ten Hag knows about the player from his time in the Netherlands and is in agreement with the club about signing the player.

Nottingham Forest are also interested in getting their hands on Gakpo and it has been claimed they are so far the only club to send an offer to the winger; if they gain his agreement they will try to agree a fee with PSV.

Manchester United are keen though and, according to Dutch daily the Eindhovens Dagblad, Ten Hag has already been in contact with Gakpo over a potential move to Old Trafford.

The two have spoken and the prospect of the winger joining Manchester United has been discussed.

However, the club are yet to table an offer for him and Gakpo is also focused on getting PSV to the Champions League group stage.

A decision over his future is only expected to be made after PSV’s two-legged Champions League playoff tie against Rangers this month.

If he is moved on, PSV are expected to want around €40m before agreeing to sell the winger.