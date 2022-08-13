Everton have shown interest in Brighton hitman Neal Maupay, but Nottingham Forest are leading the chase for his signature, according to talkSPORT.

Maupay has slipped down the pecking order on the south coast and is pushing to move away from Brighton as he seeks regular game time.

Nottingham Forest have been alerted to his situation and the City Ground outfit are in pole position to add him to their army of summer signings.

However, Everton also hold an interest in Maupay.

Frank Lampard is desperately in need of attacking reinforcements and the Toffees are admirers of the Brighton man.

The 25-year-old registered eight Premier League goals last season for the Seagulls and went on a goalscoring glut with three goals in three successive Premier League appearances in December.

He played in both Brighton’s meetings with Everton last season, giving the Toffees an up-close look at him.

Maupay, who has been capped by France up to Under-21 level, is now into the last year of his contract at Brighton.