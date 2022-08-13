Everton talent Tom Cannon has a host of clubs keen on securing his services, with the Toffees potentially facing a big decision over his future, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Toffees have high hopes for Cannon, who scored eight goals in the Premier League 2 last term and has already struck in the new campaign.

Cannon’s progress has been noted by a host of clubs and he has a number of admirers who would be interested in landing him on loan.

Everton are likely to have a big decision to make over what they do with Cannon if clubs make firm approaches before the transfer window shuts.

Frank Lampard is unlikely to call upon Cannon for the first team this season.

And Everton may feel that a spell away from Goodison Park will benefit the 19-year-old.

Everton have sanctioned loan exits for Ellis Simms and Nathan Broadhead this season, with both dropping down to the Championship.

Other starlets have also left Merseyside on loan, including Lewis Gibson, Lewis Dobbin and Tyler Onyango.