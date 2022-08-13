Fixture: Southampton vs Leeds United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch has selected his starting eleven and substitutes to go up against Ralph Hasenhuttl’s Southampton outfit on the south coast today.

Marsch saw his side get the season off to a winning start with a victory at Elland Road over Wolves and will be keen to see them build on it at Southampton.

They head to the south coast having lost 1-0 in the same fixture last season, however they did win at St Mary’s on their first season back in the Premier League, with Marcelo Bielsa at the helm.

Southampton suffered a 4-1 thrashing in their league opener, away at Tottenham Hotspur.

Illan Meslier is in goal for Leeds today, with a back four of Pascal Struijk, Robin Koch, Diego Llorente and Rasmus Kristensen.

In midfield, Marsch turns to summer arrivals Tyler Adams and Marc Roca, while Brenden Aaronson also starts. Jack Harrison and Rodrigo support Patrick Bamford.

Marsch has options on the bench if needed, including Luis Sinisterra and and Adam Forshaw

Leeds United Team vs Southampton

Meslier, Struijk, Koch, Llorente, Kristensen, Adams, Roca, Aaronson, Harrison, Rodrigo, Bamford

Substitutes: Klaesson, Hjelde, Drameh, Klich, Forshaw, Sinisterra, Summerville, James, Greenwood