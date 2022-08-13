Sheffield United assistant manager Stuart McCall has insisted that the Blades have no desire to let go of Everton target Daniel Jebbison.

The 19-year-old made four Premier League appearances for Sheffield United in the 2020/21 season and scored against Everton at Goodison Park.

Everton showed interest in Jebbison in the summer of 2021, but the player moved to Burton Albion on a loan, where he scored nine goals in 23 appearances for the club.

This season, Jebbison has played in both Championship games for the Blades, and McCall, assistant manager at Sheffield United, believes the 19-year-old attacker has a lot of potential.

McCall stressed that the player has got off to a great start this season and insisted that the club have no intention of selling Jebbison or any other youngsters this season.

“Jebbo has had a good start to the season”, McCall was quoted as saying by Yorkshire Live.

“He has got great potential.

“We enjoy working with him as we do all the players and certainly the young ones.

“We can see an improvement in him.

“He’s certainly improved again from last season.

“From our point of view there’s no desire to be letting any of our group go out at this moment in time.”

Paul Heckingbottom’s team are next in action on Sunday when they head to Middlesbrough to take on Chris Wilder’s men in a Championship clash.