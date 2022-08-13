Brighton boss Graham Potter has admitted that Everton and Nottingham Forest target Neal Maupay is considering his future at the club.

The attacker has slipped down the pecking order at the Seagulls and could struggle for regular game time if he remains on the south coast beyond the closure of the transfer window.

He is attracting interest, with Everton keen on him, though Nottingham Forest are claimed to be in pole position to secure his signature.

Potter admits that clubs are keen on taking Maupay away from Brighton, but he is not willing to be drawn on the status of a potential transfer.

The Brighton boss is clear though that the attacker is thinking about his future.

“There is no update. There is a bit of interest”, Potter was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

“He is considering things, just like any human being.

“We will see how it develops.”

Maupay was not in Brighton’s matchday squad for their 0-0 draw at home against Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United outfit in the Premier League on Saturday.

He was an unused substitute in the Seagulls’ league opener, a 2-1 win away at Manchester United.