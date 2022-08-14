Aston Villa have insisted there are no issues between Ollie Watkins and Steven Gerrard, but Crystal Palace and Leeds United are monitoring the striker’s situation, according to CBS Sports.

Both Crystal Palace and Leeds want to beef up their attacking power before the transfer window slams shut and are exploring several options.

Watkins is claimed to have a tense relationship with Aston Villa boss Gerrard and the club are reported to be open for offers for him.

However, Aston Villa have insisted that there is no issue between Gerrard and Watkins, stressing they do not want to sell.

Despite that, both Crystal Palace and Leeds are keeping a close eye on events at Villa Park, in the event the striker becomes available heading into the last stretch of the window.

Aston Villa are suggested to be calm about the situation.

Watkins started for Aston Villa in their 2-1 win over Everton on Saturday and completed the full 90 minutes of the Premier League clash.

If Aston Villa do sell Watkins, they are likely to want to then enter the transfer market to find a replacement.