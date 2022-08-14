Crystal Palace are looking to add Antoine Semenyo, currently of Bristol City, to their ranks following the departure of Christian Benteke this summer, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Semenyo is currently under contract with the Robins until next summer and is attracting interest from the Eagles as they look for a new forward.

The Championship has provided Crystal Palace with a bunch of starlets in the form of Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise as well as the recent additions from Derby County in Malcolm Ebiowei and Luke Plange.

Crystal Palace are looking to add Ghana international Semenyo to that growing list following the versatile forward’s most productive season to date.

Semenyo made 32 appearances in all competitions during the 2021/22 season, scoring eight goals and laying on 12 assists.

The 22-year-old would cost the Eagles around £12m should they look to make their interest more concrete, with a little over two weeks to go until the transfer window closes.

Having played all across the frontline as well as an attacking midfielder, Semenyo is thought of as less of a gamble after Palace’s recent successes in recruiting from the Championship.

The Eagles have been linked with other forwards across Europe but believe a domestic target would fit into their plans seamlessly.

Crystal Palace began their Premier League campaign with a 2-0 loss at home versus Arsenal and will travel to Merseyside to face Liverpool on Monday.