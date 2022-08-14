Tottenham Hotspur will pay 70 per cent of central midfielder Tanguy Ndombele’s wages for the duration of his loan move to Napoli, it has been claimed in Italy.

Ndombele spent the second half of the 2021/22 season on loan at former side Lyon, but they opted to not exercise the purchase option in the deal.

No longer in manager Antonio Conte’s plans, Ndombele has been training apart from the rest of the Tottenham group so far this season.

Spurs’ record signing will now swap the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona after Napoli director Cristiano Giuntoli was in Paris to negotiate the terms of the agreement with Ndombele’s agent.

Tottenham are set to pay the lion’s share of the French midfielder’s wages, with the exact number now claimed to be 70 per cent of his salary, according to Sky Italia.

Giuntoli managed to secure advantageous terms for the midfielder, with the Partenopei having to pay a €3.5m loan fee followed by an option to buy set at €16.5m.

Moreover, if Napoli do exercise the option to buy Ndombele, the 25-year-old’s salary will be spread out over several years.

Ndombele will be looking to play regularly at Napoli and get his career back on track.