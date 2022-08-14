Hull City have reached an agreement with Fenerbahce over the loan of attacking midfielder Dimitrios Pelkas this summer, it has been claimed in Turkey.

Shota Arveladze’s men have already made two signings from Fenerbahce in the form of forward Allahyar Sayyadmanesh as well as central midfielder Ozan Tufan this summer and will be adding Pelkas to that growing list.

The East Yorkshire club also bid adieu to the pair of winger Keane Lewis-Potter, who moved to Premier League side Brentford, and attacking midfielder George Honeyman, who moved to fellow Championship side Millwall.

Fener have agreed to loan out the Greece international to the Tigers this summer, according to Turkish journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu.

Pelkas made 33 appearances in all competitions during the 2021/22 season, averaging just a little over 38 minutes per appearance.

Despite the limited game time, Pelkas managed to score five goals for Fener while playing predominantly on the left flank.

Hull currently sit at the head of the Championship table, after two home wins against Bristol City and Norwich City as well as a draw away to Preston North End in between.

Arveladze’s side next travel to Turf Moor to take on Vincent Kompany’s Burnley, who are currently in tenth place in the Championship table, on Tuesday.