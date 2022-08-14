Newcastle United cannot be ruled out of making another bid for Anthony Gordon if it becomes clear Everton are willing to sell, amid Chelsea trying to buy the winger, according to CBS Sports.

Gordon’s future at Goodison Park is firmly under the scanner heading into the last stretch of the summer transfer window.

Newcastle showed interest in Gordon earlier this summer, but Everton dismissed their offer and stressed a desire to keep the winger, with the Magpies unwilling to go to a level needed to test that resolve.

Now Chelsea are in for Gordon and have just seen a bid in the region of £40m rejected; they are expected to go back in with a fresh proposal soon.

It has been suggested a deal could be done, but if Everton do signal they will sell then Newcastle could go back in for the winger.

Magpies boss Eddie Howe and the club’s director of football Dan Ashworth are huge admirers of Gordon.

They would like to take him to St James’ Park and could decide they should try to rival Chelsea in the race for his signature.

Newcastle still want up to two options in the final third signing before the transfer window slams shut until January.