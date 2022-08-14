Newcastle United are looking to secure midfielder Elliot Anderson’s future by offering the 19-year-old a lucrative new contract, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Anderson impressed manager Eddie Howe during pre-season following a loan spell with Bristol Rovers in League Two in the second half of the 2021/22 season.

With his current contract set to expire in the summer of 2024, Newcastle have a plan in place to extend it by four or five years.

The Magpies are currently looking to tie down the 19-year-old to a long-term deal after doing the same with Howe.

There is a potential snag in that Anderson is currently in the process of changing agents, but Newcastle believe that will not affect their plans to renew the attacking midfielder.

Anderson made 29 appearances in all competitions for the Gas and the Magpies’ Under-23 side last season, scoring 13 goals and laying on five assists.

Newcastle began their Premier League campaign with a 2-0 win at home over newly promoted Nottingham Forest and kept another clean sheet in a stalemate at Brighton.

The Magpies are keen to sign a new striker and a right winger before the transfer window closes but have met with disappointment in that search so far.

Joey Barton’s side were keen on a reunion with the Scotland Under-21 international on loan this summer after they achieved promotion to League One.