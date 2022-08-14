Giovani Lo Celso has insisted the wait to sign for Villarreal was worth it after he joined the Spanish side from Tottenham Hotspur on loan.

The Argentine midfielder spent the second half of last season on loan at Villarreal in Spain and made a big impression.

Villarreal wanted him back, but faced competition for his signature, while landing him from Tottenham was also tough as Spurs wanted a permanent sale.

¡Sí, sí, sí, Lo Celso ya está aquí! ¡Qué bueno que volviste, @LoCelsoGiovani! 🇦🇷🖊️ pic.twitter.com/pt244t1ISk — Villarreal CF (@VillarrealCF) August 14, 2022

Tottenham eventually relented and he has rejoined Villarreal; Lo Celso is delighted, insisting the wait to sign for the club he wanted was worth it.

He told Villarreal TV: “The wait was worth it.

“I am where I wanted to be. See you soon yellows.”

Tottenham have inserted a break clause in the season-long loan agreement which means if they receive an acceptable bid for Lo Celso in January they will be able to end his spell at Villarreal and sell him.

However, the midfielder would have to be happy to make the move and leave Villarreal mid-season.