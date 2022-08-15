Aston Villa have confirmed that defender Diego Carlos has suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon, in a bitter injury blow for the club.

Carlos was forced off in stoppage time during the Villans’ 2-1 home win over Everton with an injury to his left ankle.

The 29-year-old defender left the stadium on crutches and a protective boot and it was feared that he had ruptured his Achilles tendon.

Aston Villa can confirm Diego Carlos has ruptured his Achilles tendon. We’re all with you, Diego. 💜 — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) August 15, 2022

That fear has materialised as it has been confirmed after an MRI that the Brazilian centre-half’s Achilles tendon has indeed been ruptured.

Carlos faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines as he is likely to require surgery and a long road to recovery after that.

In all likelihood, the defender might not play again this year and come back to the team only near the end of the current season.

Villa began their campaign with a 2-0 loss away at Bournemouth but managed to get all three points against Everton after weathering a late onslaught.

The Villans next travel to London to take on Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park, with Patrick Vieira’s side to face Liverpool at Anfield on Monday first.

Villa could look to dip into the transfer market once more to sign another centre-half to offset Carlos’ loss for perhaps the whole of the year.