Everton are the most recent club to have failed to convince Lyon star Moussa Dembele about a move to the Premier League this summer.

Dembele has a contract until next summer with the French side and has aroused interest from clubs wanting to secure his services in the ongoing summer transfer window.

The Lyon striker however wants to proceed with the Ligue 1 side for the rest of this season and then take his decision next summer, when he will be a free agent.

That does not mean however that he has not been subject to enquiries this summer, with teams from Turkey, Italy and England, among, others showing interest in him.

Everton were the latest club from the Premier League to try and fail to convince Dembele of a return to England, according to French outlet Foot Mercato.

Other clubs who enquired include Nottingham Forest, West Ham United, Wolves and his former side Fulham, through whose academy he progressed.

The response each time was negative however, and it remains to be seen if the Premier League clubs retain their interest when he becomes a free agent next summer.

Dembele does have the option of a contract renewal with Lyon though and is said to be seriously considering the French club’s proposal.