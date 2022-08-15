Everton manager Frank Lampard believes that debutant Conor Coady showed plenty of promise during the Toffees’ reverse 2-1 at Aston Villa and is sure that he will only get better as he gets more game time.

Coady joined the Toffees on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers this summer after becoming a fixture for the Molineux outfit following their return to the Premier League and subsequent consolidation.

A change of system at Molineux pushed the England international out of the starting line-up and the former Wolves captain opted to move to Merseyside with the World Cup on the horizon.

Lampard believes that Coady brings some much-needed steel to the Everton backline and emphasised the centre-back’s passing range and organisation, which he said were on display at the weekend.

The manager further noted that it was a difficult ask for any player to join the team during the week and make an impact at the weekend, let alone one as experienced as the 29-year-old.

Lampard also added that his side did not make proper use of the passing angles provided by the back-three system, but believes that they will acclimatise better the longer they play within that set-up.

“Conor was great, with his passing range, and the way he organises the team”, Lampard told Evertontv.

“It’s not easy coming in [to the club] during the week, even though he is an experienced player.

“But, as a team, we can play better.

“We can play better with a back three.

“It gives you a lot of angles and we didn’t utilise them the way we should have done.

“The more we keep working on that, the better we’ll get.”

Everton have lost both their Premier League games so far by a one-goal margin, a 1-0 home loss to Chelsea followed by the loss to Aston Villa.

The Toffees will next play host to newly promoted Nottingham Forest on Saturday and hope to get their first points on the board.