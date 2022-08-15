Richard Keys believes Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard had no other option than to put Tyrone Mings back in the starting line-up against Everton and joked it is Mings 1, Gerrard nil.

Gerrard was under pressure heading into the weekend after a meek surrender at newly promoted Bournemouth on the opening matchday of the season saw Aston Villa lose 2-0.

The Villa boss opted to slot Mings, who he dropped for the visit to Bournemouth, back in the starting eleven on Saturday as Aston Villa then beat Everton 2-1.

The Aston Villa boss and the defender have had a rocky summer after Gerrard took the captaincy off him, leading to chatter that there could be issues in the dressing room.

Keys thinks that Mings came out on top in the power-struggle between the two on Saturday and joked it is Mings 1, Gerrard nill; he is also keen to see what happens going forward.

“We know Everton have got huge problems, but it was interesting to see Gerrard restore Tyrone Mings to his defence”, Keys wrote on his blog.

“He had to. Villa had to win that game.

“Mings 1 Gerrard 0.

“What happens next will be interesting.”

Aston Villa won the contest with Everton 2-1 after weathering a late onslaught from the Toffees, but lost Diego Carlos to a potentially season-ending injury.

They will next travel to Selhurst Park to take on Crystal Palace on Saturday and hope to get their first away win of the campaign.