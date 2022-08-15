Leeds United are keen on Rennes attacker Martin Terrier, but face having to fork out in the region of £35m for his signature, according to CBS Sports.

Jesse Marsch wants to bring in at least one new attacker before the transfer window slams shut and Leeds have a number of options under consideration.

Rennes man Terrier is on the list at Elland Road as a potential addition, but Leeds would have to dig deep financially to convince the French side to sell.

Rennes do not want to lose Terrier and to make the French side change their stance would require a bid in the region of £35m.

It is unclear whether Leeds would be willing to pay that much for Terrier.

The 25-year-old has already featured for Rennes this season, turning out in their opening Ligue 1 games against Monaco and Lorient.

Rennes are under no pressure to cash in on the former Lyon man, who still has another three years left on his contract and is happy at the club.

Terrier has also attracted interest from Everton and West Ham this summer, while Liverpool have him on their radar.