West Ham United and Liverpool target Matheus Nunes is set to sign for Wolverhampton Wanderers from Sporting Lisbon.

The Sporting Lisbon midfielder has been in demand this summer, with West Ham trying to tempt him to the London Stadium, but coming up short.

Liverpool have been linked with Nunes and it was claimed that the player is holding out for one of the Premier League’s top teams to sign him.

He is though Wolves bound, according to Portuguese sports daily Record, having agreed to join Bruno Lage’s men.

Wolves have an agreement in place with Sporting Lisbon and the Portuguese outfit will earn €45m plus a further €5m in bonus payments from selling him.

Landing Nunes will be a big coup for Wolves and the midfielder a welcome reinforcement for Lage.

Wolves will now speed to try to push the deal over the line as quickly as possible to avoid the risk of the move being hijacked.

And Nunes will want to hit the ground running in the Premier League once he puts pen to paper on a contract with Wolves.