Lisandro Martinez has arrived at Old Trafford this summer due to manager Erik ten Hag’s desire to land him, but he was passed over by his predecessors, according to The Athletic.

Manchester United have had a horror start to the season, losing at Brighton on the opening matchday and then getting thumped 4-0 by Brentford at the weekend.

The entirety of the defence of Manchester United has been criticised, among them summer signing from Ajax, Martinez.

The centre-back’s qualities have been questioned and his short height has been the subject of debate, with the third goal scored by Brentford ascribed to his failure to contain Ben Mee.

Ten Hag has previous experience with Martinez at Ajax and he led Manchester United’s pursuit of the defender this summer.

It has now come to light though that for Ten Hag’s predecessors, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick, he was not a player worthy of closer consideration.

He was observed by scouts at Ajax games in the two previous managers’ reigns and they were wary of the defender getting trapped at set pieces.

While the start to life for Martinez at Old Trafford has not gone well, he will be hoping that he can turn his form around and prove himself competent of being a Manchester United mainstay.