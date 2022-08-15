Millwall are trying to sign a left-back as they look to bolster Gary Rowett’s squad ahead of the closure of the transfer window, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Rowett wants to make sure his squad is ready for the challenges of a busy Championship season as he seeks to mount another promotion campaign.

He has already made a number of additions, with cash splashed on Zian Flemming, while the likes of Benik Afobe, Jamie Shackleton, Charlie Cresswell and George Honeyman have also arrived.

Rowett wants more though and Millwall are chasing a left-back to add to the squad.

It is not clear who the left-back on the Lions’ hitlist is, as the transfer window enters its final two weeks.

Millwall have started the new season strongly, winning two of their opening three games to pick up six points so far, a total only bettered by three other teams in the Championship.

Rowett’s men go to Swansea City in their next clash, before then heading on the road again to Norwich City.

They then play Reading at home and Burnley away before the transfer window closes on 1st September.