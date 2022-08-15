Nottingham Forest have not yet agreed personal terms with Neal Maupay, who has also attracted interest from Everton, according to Sky Sports.

Brighton boss Graham Potter confirmed at the weekend that Maupay, who did not feature in the Seagulls’ draw with Newcastle United, is considering his future.

The Frenchman has slipped down the pecking order at Brighton and is widely expected to depart the club soon.

Everton have shown interest in Maupay, but it is Nottingham Forest who are in pole position and a fee of around £15m is likely to be agreed.

However, the deal is not done yet between the two clubs, and Maupay has not agreed on personal terms with the City Ground outfit.

There remains scope then for another club to make a late swoop to try to hijack Nottingham Forest’s swoop for the attacker.

Maupay is into the final year of his contract on the south coast and has made over 100 appearances for Brighton since joining in 2019.

The 26-year-old featured against suitors Everton last term in the Premier League and locked horns with Nottingham Forest in the Championship while on the books at former club Brentford.