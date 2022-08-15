A delegation of senior Manchester United players have been to see the club’s board to demand new signings, according to talkSPORT.

The Red Devils are in crisis just two games into the new season, with criticism being aimed at the club hierarchy and even new boss Erik ten Hag.

They were crushed 4-0 by Brentford at the weekend and next have to take on Jurgen Klopp’s powerful Liverpool side.

Manchester United are continuing to work on deals for several targets, but a number of players have become frustrated.

Senior players, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford have gone directly to the board to demand new signings are made.

The senior stars feel fresh blood is needed in a number of areas and have urged the club to act.

It is unclear if Ten Hag was aware the players would go to the board or whether they simply bypassed the manager.

Ten Hag is keen for Manchester United to land Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, but despite the club agreeing a fee with the Catalans, the player has yet to give his green light to the move.