Tottenham Hotspur are considered an unlikely destination for James Garner at present, but Southampton are in the mix for the Manchester United midfielder, according to talkSPORT.

Manchester United are prepared to sell Garner before the transfer window shuts, however the player is not pushing for a move and still harbours hopes of making the grade at Old Trafford.

Nottingham Forest have been linked with Garner, as have Antonio Conte’s Tottenham.

A switch to north London though is at present rated as unlikely, despite Tottenham’s admiration of him.

Southampton are long time admirers of the midfielder and are in the chase to snap him up this summer.

It is suggested that Garner was not expecting Manchester United to look to sell him.

The Red Devils are in the market to add to their midfield and have been chasing Frenkie de Jong all summer long.

They have also been trying to put a deal in place to capture Adrien Rabiot from Juventus, with talks held with the midfielder’s mother, who acts as his agent.