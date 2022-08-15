Club Brugge have laughed off an offer from West Ham United for midfielder Hans Vanaken and do not want to lose him.

David Moyes is a huge fan of the experienced midfielder and has tried to buy him in two prior transfer windows.

Again West Ham are up against it to convince Club Brugge to sell as the Belgians have just sold Charles De Ketelaere to AC Milan, while Noa Lang wants to leave.

Moyes though is determined to try and, according to Belgian daily Het Nieuwsblad, West Ham have put in an offer of €10m.

Club Brugge have laughed off the bid though, wasting little time in rejecting it.

All eyes are now on whether West Ham will go in with a fresh bid for the midfielder, with the Hammers realising convincing the Belgians to sell will be tough.

While Club Brugge are against a sale, Vanaken is more open.

The midfielder is prepared to try an adventure abroad, but he will not rock the boat at Club Brugge.