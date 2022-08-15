West Ham are likely to see their first offer for Spezia defender Jakub Kiwior knocked back, as the Serie A side want to spark a bidding war in January for the centre-back.

The Hammers are readying an offer of around €10m for the Polish centre-half this summer, after his performances from the 2021/22 season caught their eye.

Last season, Kiwior played the majority of games in defensive midfield as Spezia managed to stave off relegation, finishing in 16th place in the table.

Kiwior has also attracted the interest of reigning Serie A champions AC Milan, with Spezia set to deem the initial proposal from the Irons inadequate.

Spezia are set to reject West Ham’s proposal with a view to kick off a bidding war for the 22-year-old in January so as to fetch a higher price, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com.

Kiwior made 22 appearances in all competitions for Spezia last season, picking up six cautions along the way.

West Ham are in the market for centre-halves after transferring Issa Diop to newly promoted Fulham and losing Nayef Aguerd to injury.

That search has led them to Poland international Kiwior but it remains to be seen if they will either be able to complete the transfer this summer or move onto other targets.