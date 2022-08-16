Everton should wrap up the signing of midfielder Idrissa Gueye from Paris Saint-Germain within the next 48 hours, according to Sky Sports.

The Toffees have been working in a swoop for Gueye, but despite PSG wanting to offload him, it has taken time.

It was suggested recently that Gueye was having second thoughts over returning to Everton, who he left in 2019, however he appears to have been convinced and the move is on track.

Issues between the player and PSG played their part in slowing down the deal, but Everton are expecting to complete the transfer within the next 48 hours.

Gueye will add to Frank Lampard’s midfield options and should be in through the door before the weekend.

That would mean the midfielder would be available for Lampard to select on Saturday when Everton entertain Nottingham Forest at Goodison Park.

Everton have not won any of their opening two league fixtures and the pressure will be on for them to open their account against the Tricky Trees.

Gueye has not been part of PSG’s matchday squads for their two Ligue 1 games this season, against Clermont Foot and Montpellier.