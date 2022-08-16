New Marseille coach Igor Tudor does not see Dieng as part of his plans and the club are actively looking to sell the striker, who they value at around the £15m mark.
His agents are working overtime on finding him a new destination and he has been put forward to Everton, who want a new striker, to consider.
Lampard is now set to watch video footage of Dieng as he weighs up whether to try to take the 22-year-old to Merseyside.
Dieng has substantial interest from within France, but Ligue 1 sides are eyeing a loan deal.
Marseille want to sell the striker and it is also suggested Dieng is holding out for a switch to England.
He has also been linked with Scottish champions Celtic, with Ange Postecoglou getting his squad ready for a campaign in the Champions League.
However, it remains to be seen whether a switch to Scotland appeals to Dieng and whether Celtic would be willing to fork out the £15m needed.