Everton boss Frank Lampard will watch video footage of Marseille striker Bamba Dieng, who has been linked with Celtic, after the Toffees were offered the chance to sign him, according to the Daily Express.

New Marseille coach Igor Tudor does not see Dieng as part of his plans and the club are actively looking to sell the striker, who they value at around the £15m mark.

His agents are working overtime on finding him a new destination and he has been put forward to Everton, who want a new striker, to consider.

Lampard is now set to watch video footage of Dieng as he weighs up whether to try to take the 22-year-old to Merseyside.

Dieng has substantial interest from within France, but Ligue 1 sides are eyeing a loan deal.

Marseille want to sell the striker and it is also suggested Dieng is holding out for a switch to England.

He has also been linked with Scottish champions Celtic, with Ange Postecoglou getting his squad ready for a campaign in the Champions League.

However, it remains to be seen whether a switch to Scotland appeals to Dieng and whether Celtic would be willing to fork out the £15m needed.