Former Netherlands international Youri Mulder has backed PSV Eindhoven to easily beat Rangers in their two-legged Champions League playoff tie.

The Dutch giants will take on Rangers in the first leg of their Champions League playoff tie at Ibrox tonight and look to establish a commanding advantage.

PSV beat Monaco to reach the final stage of the qualifiers, while Rangers took care of business against Belgian outfit Union Saint-Gilloise with a 3-0 win at home last week.

Many are expecting the two-legged tie to be a hotly contested affair, but Mulder stressed that he was not particularly impressed with what he saw of Rangers in the previous round.

He feels Malik Tillman is the only quality player Rangers have in their squad for Champions League level and believes PSV should easily beat them as the Gers are a few levels below what Monaco were.

Mulder told Dutch broadcaster Ziggo Sport: “I watched Rangers against Union.

“I didn’t like Rangers at all, they are two levels below Monaco. PSV will easily beat them.

“They have one good player and that is Malik Tillman, for the rest it is hotchpotch football.”

Giovanni van Bronckhorst and his Rangers team sprung many surprises in Europe last season and will hope to prove Mulder wrong against PSV.