Ipswich Town summer signing Leif Davis has revealed that stopping was not an option under Marcelo Bielsa at his former club Leeds United.

Davis was brought in at Leeds by former boss Marcelo Bielsa from Morecambe in 2018 in order to strengthen the club’s development squad.

Following impressive performances for Leeds’ Under-23 side, he caught Bielsa’s eye and was increasingly integrated into the first team ranks by the Argentine.

Reflecting on his time at Elland Road under the veteran manager, Davis revealed that even if someone got tired he needed to carry on because stopping was not an option under Bielsa’s regime.

Davis was quoted as saying by twtd.co.uk: “I learned a lot at Leeds under Marcelo.

“He was incredible and taught us things that I’d never seen before, while his staff were also good to work under.

“One of Marcelo’s things was that when you got tired you had to carry on.

“Stopping wasn’t an option, you had to keep going.

“There was nothing complicated about it but if you remember when Leeds were promoted to the Premier League they were known for running over teams.

“Marcelo was an inspirational figure for me and all the players at Elland Road, the type of guy you were desperate to do well for.”

Following the departure of Bielsa, Davis finally bid adieu to Leeds United this July after failing to get into the plans of new manager Jesse Marsch.

He is now bidding to kick on with his career at Ipswich.