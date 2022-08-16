Sunderland boss Alex Neil is in the stands at Barnsley this evening to take in the Tykes’ League One clash, according to the Yorkshire Post.

Neil led Sunderland to a successful promotion campaign in League One last season and is currently sinking his teeth into a season in the Championship with the Black Cats.

Sunderland are not in action this evening and play on Wednesday night, away at Sheffield United.

Neil is not taking the night off and has instead headed to Oakwell, his former stomping ground as a player, to watch Barnsley play Bristol Rovers.

The Sunderland boss saw Barnsley race into a two-goal lead by half-time, before then adding a third four minutes before the hour mark.

Sunderland played out a 2-2 draw at home against QPR at the weekend and have picked up five points from their opening three matches.

They will head to Bramall Lane on Wednesday evening, to face Paul Heckingbottom’s Blades.

Sheffield United drew 2-2 at Middlesbrough on Sunday, despite leading 2-1 with eight minutes left.