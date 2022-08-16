West Ham United are hopeful of adding three more new signings to their squad before the window slams shut on 1st September, according to the Daily Express.

The Hammers have signed five new players for the first-team squad this summer, including the eye-catching capture of Italy striker Gianluca Scamacca, who was wanted by Paris Saint-Germain.

David Moyes is still pushing for more players and remains determined to further improve his squad over the next two weeks.

The West Ham boss wants a few more defenders and the club have several irons in the fire in that regard.

And it has been claimed that Moyes is hopeful of adding three more new signings to the West Ham squad before the window runs out.

West Ham are in talks with PSG to sign Thilo Kehrer and he is expected to undergo a medical today.

They have also put in offers for Chelsea outcast Emerson Palmieri and Spezia’s Jakub Kiwior, and the Hammers also retain an interest in Fenerbahce’s Attila Szalai.

With West Ham making a poor start to the season, Moyes is pushing for further improvements to his squad.

He is hopeful that by the end of the window, he will have the squad to compete both domestically and in Europe.