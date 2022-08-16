Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Bruno Lage has spoken to Leeds United target Goncalo Ramos regarding a potential move to Molineux, according to Sky Sports News.

The 21-year-old Portuguese striker made 29 appearances in the league for Benfica last season and scored seven goals, while providing two assists.

It has been suggested that Benfica manager Roger Schimdt wants to cash in on the forward to bring in a new striker and Ramos has suitors in the Premier League.

Leeds, who are in the market to sign another striker, have been linked with Ramos, while Newcastle United are another potential destination.

However, it has been claimed that Wolves manager Lage, who previously worked with Ramos at Benfica, has spoken to the forward regarding a move to Molineux.

Wolves have already made an offer to take the 21-year-old on a season-long loan with an obligation to buy of around €30m.

Lage’s side are struggling with attacking options as their first choice centre-forward Raul Jimenez is unavailable due to an injury.

It remains to be seen if Ramos, who is also of interest to Southampton, will end up becoming a Wolves player.