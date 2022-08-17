Watford are continuing talks with Aston Villa over a potential loan move for defender Kortney Hause, according to The Athletic.

Last season, the 27-year-old made seven appearances for Aston Villa in the Premier League, scoring one goal in the process.

Hause faces a season of limited game time if he stays at Villa Park, even in the wake of Diego Carlos suffering a serious injury which will rule him out for several months.

Steven Gerrard’s side could sanction an exit for Hause and he has interest from the second tier, where Watford are keen.

And the Hornets are in talks with Aston Villa to loan Hause, with those discussions continuing to take place.

The 27-year-old defender has yet to be involved in Gerrard’s matchday squad this season and had a minor knee operation in the summer.

Due to his recovery after the operation, Hause also missed Villa’s pre-season tour of Australia this summer.

Watford have won two and drawn two of their first four Championship games this season, and they currently sit third in the table.